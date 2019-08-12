Cambridge Advisors Trimmed Intel (INTC) Stake by $320,279; Stock Price Declined; As Shinhan Financial Group Adr (SHG) Share Value Declined, Thomas White International LTD Lifted by $788,470 Its Stake

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Adr (SHG) by 32.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 21,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 86,758 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 65,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Shinhan Financial Group Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.41. About 10,465 shares traded. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) has declined 7.77% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SHG News: 20/04/2018 – Shinhan Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.177T Vs KRW1.298T; 08/03/2018 SHINHAN INVESTMENT SEEKS TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 3T WON:DAILY; 13/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Shinhan Investment Corp. ‘A-/A-2’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Maeil Biz News: Shinhan Financial withdraws from takeover bid for ING Life Insurance; 10/04/2018 – SHINHAN FINANCIAL TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 2.5T WON: DAILY; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Aaa (sf) To Shinhan Card’s Cross-border Credit Card Deal; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME ISSUER RATING OF A3 TO SHINHAN; 20/04/2018 – Shinhan Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW8.971T Vs KRW13.801T; 09/03/2018 – SHINHAN FINL SAYS NO DECISIONS MADE ON BUYING ING LIFE KOREA; 20/04/2018 – Shinhan Financial Group 1Q Net KRW869.04B Vs KRW1.007T

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 6,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 46,462 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, down from 52,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.03. About 3.94M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russian probe; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee Members to Hold Press Conference Tuesday to Preview Election Security Findings; 07/03/2018 – ASMI: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD; 15/05/2018 – l-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 06/04/2018 – The Daily Beast: @attackerman Although the Nat Intel Director said a “decision” was reached, sources say the course of the; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 29/05/2018 – [24]7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $554.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) by 6,300 shares to 18,132 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Adr Cl A by 12,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,133 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Natl Railway Co (NYSE:CNI).

More notable recent Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Shinhan Financial Group: Beats On Strong Income, Effective Cost Controls – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How To Invest In North Korean Denuclearization – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shinhan Financial Group: A High-Quality Korean Bank – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2017. More interesting news about Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CBS Corporation (CBS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel (INTC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Movers: CAT, INTC – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intel, Lenovo partner on HPC and AI – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Overtakes Pfizer as Most Shorted Dow Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 25, 2019.