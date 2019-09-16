Cambridge Advisors Stake in Cerner (CERN) Cut as Stock Rose; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shares Rose, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Lifted Holding

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 11.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 35,340 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59M, down from 39,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $67.85. About 1.27 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 06/03/2018 – Centrus Health and Cerner Collaborate to Deliver Value-Based and Innovative Population Health Care in Kansas City; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 2,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 24,264 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96M, up from 21,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $219.9. About 2.62 million shares traded or 17.45% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN’S YOUNAN SEES UNPRECEDENTED CHANGE IN SAUDI ARABIA; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN STILL EXAMINING CREDIT CARDS, WEALTH MANAGEMENT, RETIREMENT PRODUCTS, PERSONAL FINANCE FOR EXPANSION -CFO; 14/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS TRADING CO-HEADS SALAME, EALET TO STEP DOWN; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – RETAINED GOLDMAN SACHS & CO., LLC. TO SERVE AS ITS ADVISER THROUGH PROCESS; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Copeland Celebrates 50 Years of Engineering Excellence Transforming Some of New York City’s Most Iconic Buildings; 22/05/2018 – Oil producers boost 2019 hedging -Goldman Sachs; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Chosen to Help Manage Apple’s Tax Billions for Ireland; 08/05/2018 – Goldman, Wells Fargo Looking to Credit Cards for Bigger Returns; 26/03/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Precious Metal Miners Rise as Goldman Upgrades

Cambridge Advisors Inc, which manages about $259.03 million and $302.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 16,000 shares to 520,188 shares, valued at $21.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP) by 8,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,348 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $187.85 million for 28.75 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Cerner still pays former president $112K a month – Kansas City Business Journal” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: PM, DHR, PCAR, CERN, DVN – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cybersecurity a Top Priority for Healthcare: 3 Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CERN or TRHC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cerner Layoffs 2019: 16 Things to Know About the CERN Job Cuts – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

