Cambridge Advisors Position in Oracle (ORCL) Has Cut as Stock Rose; Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Shareholder Fir Tree Raised Its Holding

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 65.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 18,978 shares as the company's stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 10,150 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $578,000, down from 29,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $53.39. About 8.83M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500.

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 232.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 2.03M shares as the company's stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 2.90M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.96 million, up from 871,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 1.18 million shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.01% or 8,413 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Paloma Ptnrs Management Company has 22,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 33 are owned by Whittier Trust. Florida-based Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.03% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Bailard Inc reported 25,225 shares. Advisory Research reported 1.06 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 324,668 shares. Comerica Bankshares reported 0.05% stake. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc stated it has 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Moreover, Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has 0.03% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Forward Mgmt Limited Company, a California-based fund reported 564,650 shares. Nomura Holdg accumulated 30,000 shares or 0% of the stock. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 5.02 million shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY).

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY)

Fir Tree Inc, which manages about $18.45 billion and $999.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 1.24 million shares to 2.89 million shares, valued at $123.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mosaic Acquisition Corp by 30,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.77M shares, and cut its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $293,938 activity. Nicholson Brian T. bought 10,000 shares worth $147,644.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 81,945 shares. Savant Cap Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 17,829 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Park Avenue Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ami Inc reported 35,394 shares stake. Macnealy Hoover Inv owns 4,037 shares. Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney Communications reported 0.22% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Gw Henssler Assocs Ltd invested 0.87% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hemenway Tru Limited Liability Co has invested 0.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Northern Tru invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). C M Bidwell & Associates reported 7,260 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 31,744 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Centurylink Investment Management Com holds 0.35% or 15,837 shares in its portfolio. Iberiabank Corp reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hartford Inv Mngmt Commerce has 0.67% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 423,682 shares.

Cambridge Advisors Inc, which manages about $259.03M and $302.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 16,000 shares to 520,188 shares, valued at $21.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP) by 8,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,348 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).