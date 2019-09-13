Cambridge Advisors Lowered Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake; Cui Global Has 1.3 Sentiment

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 65.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 18,978 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Cambridge Advisors Inc holds 10,150 shares with $578,000 value, down from 29,128 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $179.77B valuation. The stock decreased 4.26% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 27.58M shares traded or 93.48% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/05/2018 – Oracle’s Mark Hurd Echoes Concerns on Pentagon’s Cloud Process; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oracle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORCL); 10/05/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC – EXPECT U.S. FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT TO RULE ON MATTER RELATED TO ORACLE SOMETIME IN 2018; 16/04/2018 – ORACLE CO-CEO CATZ SAYS EXPECTS ACCELERATION IN ITS CLOUD BUSINESS BUT CAN’T TIME IT; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP – QTRLY TOTAL HARDWARE REVENUES $994 MLN VS $ 1,028 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media lnfluencer Campaigns; 14/03/2018 – Oracle to Break Down the Barriers to Creating Epic Customer Experiences at Modern Customer Experience 2018; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use AI to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 07/05/2018 – ThunderX2® Dual Socket Platform Adds Support for Oracle Linux; 15/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $51

Cui Global Inc (CUI) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 13 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 10 cut down and sold their equity positions in Cui Global Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 12.53 million shares, down from 14.37 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cui Global Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 5 Increased: 9 New Position: 4.

The stock increased 5.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $0.79. About 83,653 shares traded. CUI Global, Inc. (CUI) has declined 73.21% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CUI News: 31/05/2018 – CHINA REGENERATIVE MEDICINE INTERNATIONAL LTD – CUI ZHANFENG WILL RESIGN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/05/2018 – CUI Global 1Q Loss $3.3M; 04/04/2018 – CNBC Interview with Cui Tiankai, China Ambassador to the U.S; 17/05/2018 – CUI Global Subsidiary Orbital Gas U.K. Secures Second Biomethane Contract from Major European Industrial Company; 15/05/2018 – CUI Global Subsidiary Orbital U.K. Promotes GasPT Technology to U.K. Energy Industry; 08/05/2018 – CUI Global Subsidiary Orbital N.A. Secures Combined VE Technology® and System Integration Order from Leading North American Petrochemical Company; 04/04/2018 – CUI GLOBAL INC SAYS ITS UNIT , CUI INC HAS SIGNED A WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MASTER ELECTRONICS; 30/05/2018 – SHANGHAI HONGDA MINING 600532.SS SAYS CUI ZHIHUO RESIGNS FROM CHAIRMAN AND GENERAL MANAGER DUE TO PERSONAL REASONS; 14/03/2018 – CUI GLOBAL INC – ENERGY SEGMENT UNAUDITED BACKLOG WAS $12.6 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 04/04/2018 – CHINESE AMBASSADOR CUI TIANKAI AT U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT FOR TALKS WITH ACTING SECRETARY OF STATE SULLIVAN AMID U.S.-CHINA TRADE DISPUTE

Marathon Capital Management holds 0.28% of its portfolio in CUI Global, Inc. for 839,693 shares. White Pine Capital Llc owns 797,858 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Grace & White Inc Ny has 0.18% invested in the company for 984,301 shares. The California-based First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2.53 million shares.

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company has market cap of $23.87 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Power and Electro-Mechanical, and Energy. It currently has negative earnings. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers components, including connectors, speakers, buzzers, test and measurement devices, and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors; and power solutions, such as Novum and ICE Block that addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $19,997 activity.

Among 18 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $48 lowest target. $57.42’s average target is 6.55% above currents $53.89 stock price. Oracle had 39 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, September 12. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 20 with “Equal-Weight”. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was downgraded by DZ BANK AG to “Sell”. UBS maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Thursday, June 20. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral”.

Cambridge Advisors Inc increased Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) stake by 38,370 shares to 481,137 valued at $39.97 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) stake by 4,411 shares and now owns 117,819 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Eagle Invest Management Ltd holds 4.68% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 32.24 million shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd owns 186,711 shares. Gyroscope Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 29,961 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Leisure Management invested 0.41% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cetera Advisor Netwr Llc holds 79,256 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0.26% or 10.28 million shares. Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated has invested 0.34% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Riverbridge Prtnrs Llc reported 5,000 shares stake. 3,630 are held by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Washington-based Evergreen Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.26% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Haverford Fincl Ser has invested 2.75% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, St Johns Mgmt Com Limited Liability has 0.64% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Albion Ut holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 10,500 shares. Van Eck Corporation stated it has 0.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 24,442 shares or 0.57% of the stock.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.71 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.