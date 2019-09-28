Cambridge Advisors Has Trimmed Cerner (CERN) Stake as Stock Rose; Oz Management LP Has Lowered Stake in Lowes Cos (Call) (LOW) by $9.95 Million as Valuation Declined

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) (LOW) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 99,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 2.28 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229.98M, down from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.54. About 3.66M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Inflation to Rise Gradually Over Time; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Is Said to Build $1 Billion Stake in Retailer Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS AT THE MOMENT WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE LOWER A$; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Will Also Join Board; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney’s Ellison ‘To Pursue Another Opportunity With Lowe’s Cos.’; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS; 06/03/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 05/03/2018 Lowe’s to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT AND INFLATION LIKELY TO BE ONLY GRADUAL

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 11.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 35,340 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59M, down from 39,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $68.37. About 1.68M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 02/05/2018 – Cerner: Mixed Results, Revised Outlook Reflect Delay of Large Contract, Less Predictable End Market; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $187.86M for 28.97 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Cambridge Advisors Inc, which manages about $259.03M and $302.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,524 shares to 70,438 shares, valued at $10.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 520,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CERN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 256.67 million shares or 0.15% more from 256.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cim Lc holds 3.54% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 139,925 shares. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 1.00M shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). First Commonwealth Financial Pa has 3,250 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Com, Delaware-based fund reported 51,962 shares. First Merchants Corp invested in 34,297 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Prentiss Smith And stated it has 4.95% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). State Street Corp owns 14.05 million shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.04% or 73,535 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc, California-based fund reported 1,045 shares. Cibc Financial Bank Usa reported 0.12% stake. Starboard Value Lp owns 6.69% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 3.00M shares. Huntington Financial Bank holds 10,495 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). British Columbia Inv Mngmt stated it has 669,980 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 20.14 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W also bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares. Shares for $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Associated Banc holds 104,475 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Shine Advisory Svcs accumulated 959 shares. Foster Motley Inc has invested 0.37% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Smith Moore reported 2,342 shares. Ruggie Cap accumulated 186 shares. Moreover, Viking Invsts LP has 0.63% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 1.38 million shares. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability Company invested 3.56% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Personal Advsr has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.41% or 452,867 shares. Profund Ltd Liability invested in 0.12% or 25,836 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Com accumulated 0.04% or 4,097 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc owns 0.5% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 59,391 shares. Aviance Prns Limited Co accumulated 17,375 shares. Canandaigua Bancshares And Tru Com has 23,095 shares. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.77% or 199,972 shares in its portfolio.