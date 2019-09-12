Cambridge Advisors Has Lowered Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holding as Shares Declined; Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Boosted Visa (V) Stake

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 46,220 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.02 million, up from 44,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $388.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $174.98. About 28,817 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 25.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 3,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 10,290 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00M, down from 13,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $110.21. About 58,735 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – OUTSTANDING NOTES CONTAIN PROVISIONS THAT WILL REQUIRE QUALCOMM TO REDEEM NOTES IF DEAL HAS NOT BEEN CONSUMMATED ON/ BEFORE JUNE 1; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PULL, REFILE WITH MOFCOM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to March 23; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO CLEAR QUALCOMM-NXP ONCE CONFIDENT OF ZTE DEAL; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET ON MAY 11; 26/05/2018 – China moving ahead with Qualcomm-NXP approval; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE ISSUE HAS BEEN RAISED AT MANY LEVELS BY THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT

Cambridge Advisors Inc, which manages about $259.03 million and $302.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP) by 8,230 shares to 15,348 shares, valued at $864,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 520,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $460.54 million for 17.01 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

