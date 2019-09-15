Cambridge Advisors Has Decreased Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holding By $346,290; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Boosted Freeport Mcmoran Copper (FCX) Holding By $528,847

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) stake by 25.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 3,570 shares as Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI)’s stock declined 1.52%. The Cambridge Advisors Inc holds 10,290 shares with $1.00 million value, down from 13,860 last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors N V now has $30.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.73. About 1.61M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON MARCH 30, NXP RE-FILED, AND ON APRIL 2 CO IS RE-FILING, THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK WITH FTC TO RECEIVE NEW CLEARANCE; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q REV. $2.27B, EST. $2.34B; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ANY MERGER, ACQUISITION OR TAKEOVER “SUBSTANTIALLY EQUIVALENT” TO PROPOSED BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL IS ALSO PROHIBITED; 14/03/2018 – QUALCOMM MAY BE ABLE TO GET NXPI MOFCOM OK NEXT MONTH: DEALREP; 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO CONDUCT, OPERATIONS OF NXP PRIOR TO THE EARLIER OF TERMINATION OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C, EST. $1.67; 31/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O SAYS CO PARTNERED WITH TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES AND HAS SIGNED AN MOU

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased Freeport Mcmoran Copper (FCX) stake by 53.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp acquired 48,077 shares as Freeport Mcmoran Copper (FCX)’s stock declined 5.55%. The Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp holds 138,770 shares with $1.61 million value, up from 90,693 last quarter. Freeport Mcmoran Copper now has $15.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.76% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $10.76. About 26.85M shares traded or 39.71% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 25/04/2018 – MINISTRY OFFICIALS MET FREEPORT YESTERDAY TO EXPLAIN DECREES; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS THERE IS RISK NEW CONTRACT OF WORK WITH INDONESIA GETS DELAYED DUE TO 2019 INDONESIA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Faces New Environmental Hurdles at Indonesia’s Grasberg; 06/03/2018 – FCX DIRECTOR LANGHAM LEAVES PER CONTRACT AFTER ICAHN CUTS STAKE; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: RESOLUTION OF INDONESIA ENVIRONMENT CLAIM `OPEN ITEM’; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS DISCUSSION ONGOING W/ INALUM, FREEPORT; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280369 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 05/04/2018 – FREEPORT APPOINTS MACKINNON DIRECTOR; IN MEMORIAM: CLARK & MANALO; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT – ASSUMING ACHIEVEMENT OF PLANNED OPER. RATES FOR REMAINDER OF 2018, SALES VOLUMES FROM INDONESIA MINING EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 1.15 BLN POUNDS OF COPPER; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: COPPER SUPPORTED BY DEMAND GROWTH, SUPPLY STRUGGLES

Among 7 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. NXP Semiconductors has $12500 highest and $9500 lowest target. $111.14’s average target is 0.37% above currents $110.73 stock price. NXP Semiconductors had 10 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Evercore given on Monday, July 29. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Wednesday, June 12. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by PiperJaffray. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Mizuho.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.58 million for 17.09 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Cambridge Advisors Inc increased Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) stake by 2,524 shares to 70,438 valued at $10.57M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) stake by 38,370 shares and now owns 481,137 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) was raised too.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.27 million activity. 50,000 shares valued at $524,340 were bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L on Friday, June 7. ADKERSON RICHARD C had bought 172,000 shares worth $1.74M.

Among 2 analysts covering Freeport-McMoran (NYSE:FCX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Freeport-McMoran has $18 highest and $1200 lowest target. $14’s average target is 30.11% above currents $10.76 stock price. Freeport-McMoran had 10 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, March 25.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 67 investors sold FCX shares while 183 reduced holdings. only 63 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 315 shares to 4,350 valued at $8.24M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 21,629 shares and now owns 73,334 shares. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.