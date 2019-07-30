Cambridge Advisors Has Decreased Its Union Pacific (UNP) Stake; Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Spectrum Brands Holdings had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 8. Wells Fargo maintained Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $52 target. See Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Downgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $52 New Target: $58 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $52 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold New Target: $51 Maintain

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 9.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 2,188 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Cambridge Advisors Inc holds 20,101 shares with $3.36M value, down from 22,289 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $125.05B valuation. The stock increased 1.88% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $177.5. About 3.28M shares traded or 3.35% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. manufactures, markets, and/or distributes consumer products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.51 billion. It operates through five divisions: Global Batteries & Appliances, Hardware & Home Improvement, Global Pet Supplies, Home and Garden, and Global Auto Care. It has a 2.67 P/E ratio. The firm offers batteries; battery-powered portable lighting products; small kitchen and home appliances; personal care products; hinges; security, garage door, and window hardware products; floor protection products; residential lockset and door hardware products; commercial door, lock, and hardware products; and plumbing products.

The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $51.45. About 231,131 shares traded. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) has declined 13.50% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 18.26 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 3.02% above currents $177.5 stock price. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Monday, April 22. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $201 target. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of UNP in report on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Wednesday, June 12. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $19700 target. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, June 13 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Loop Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, April 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.