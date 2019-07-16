Cambridge Advisors Has Cut Its Position in Intel (INTC) as Share Value Declined; Hoertkorn Richard Charles Lifted Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $1.26 Million

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,904 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74M, up from 19,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $361.61. About 4.64M shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – Boeing Is Set To Soar Into The Next Quarter; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS THIS ENGINE MAY HAVE BEEN SUBJECT TO PROPOSED FAA AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA TO LEASE BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT; 27/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines orders 40 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $4.68 bln; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 07/05/2018 – ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES PLANS TO ORDER 13 BOEING 787 JETS AND SIX AIRBUS A350 PLANES -CEO; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS ALSO IN TALKS WITH BOEING BA.N FOR ADDITIONAL 777-30ER PLANES, OR COULD LEASE SECOND HAND ONES; 23/03/2018 – Boeing loses case against Denmark over fighter jet purchase

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 6,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,462 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, down from 52,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.12. About 14.35 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/05/2018 – Israeli minister says Intel board approves Israel expansion; 10/03/2018 – Ryan Knutson: Exclusive, inside the room details of Intel’s game plan to counter Broadcom’s deal for Qualcom; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of Its Senior Executives; 15/03/2018 – Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 15/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Vice Chairman Warner Statement on Russian Sanctions; 05/04/2018 – Cassidy lowered his rating on Intel to hold from buy; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94 billion for 14.24 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $352,535 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfield Bush & reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Page Arthur B holds 2.64% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 58,921 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability accumulated 56,400 shares. Edgestream Partners Ltd Partnership holds 0.92% or 117,291 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Limited Liability Company has 17,745 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Wills Gp reported 3.1% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ima Wealth, a Kansas-based fund reported 36,583 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt reported 480,348 shares stake. Moreover, B Riley Wealth has 0.5% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 54,030 shares. Gould Asset Limited Company Ca reported 9,220 shares stake. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 885,636 shares. Pitcairn, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 39,596 shares. Cwm Limited owns 192,558 shares. Virtu Fin Lc reported 53,248 shares. Monetary Mgmt Group Inc owns 0.83% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 39,095 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M. Shares for $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Com holds 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,614 shares. Retail Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Inv Management Of Virginia Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,257 shares. Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney Com reported 23,750 shares. Curbstone Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has 1.82% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 37,200 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 3,461 shares. Artemis Inv Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.36% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 306,525 shares. Willingdon Wealth reported 1,813 shares. Boston Ltd has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jfs Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 222 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hl Service Ltd Co has 27,167 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 107,861 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Waters Parkerson And Limited Com owns 11,453 shares.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37M and $150.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,050 shares to 25,995 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. by 501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New.