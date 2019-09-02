Cambridge Advisors Has Cut Its Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) as Stock Value Rose; Point72 Asset Management LP Has Upped Its Chevron New (CVX) Stake by $13.84 Million

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 2,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 20,101 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 22,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 2.99 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 225% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 112,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 162,500 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.02 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.88 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/24/2018 03:49 PM; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Casa Sys Inc by 767,705 shares to 200,309 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Venator Matls Plc (Call) by 219,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 724,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.67B for 16.66 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.