Cambridge Advisors Has Cut Its Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) as Market Valuation Rose; Notis-Mcconarty Edward Continues to Hold Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 2,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,101 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 22,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $169.67. About 1.15M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 55.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 309 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $958.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1947.25. About 1.78M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART ALSO REPORTED MISLEADINGLY OPTIMISTIC E-COMEMRCE RESULTS IN LATE 2016, DESPITE BEING ON NOTICE OF ITS INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Yorkshire players can beat Amazon at its own game; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Veteran Heads to Airbnb; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy in effort to best Amazon; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Drops Below Key Level As Loss Accelerates — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – AMZN DEVICE MISTOOK BACKGROUND CHAT AS ‘SEND MESSAGE’ COMMAND; 20/04/2018 – Royal Mail CEO Wants Gig Economy Rethink as Amazon Encroaches; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Amy Ryan replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ moves from Amazon to @Netflix; 13/03/2018 – Amazon will be a ‘major disruptive force’ to live sports rights in the next few years; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ANNOUNCED AMAZON GAMEON, A CROSS-PLATFORM, COMPETITIVE GAMING SERVICE FOR DEVELOPERS

Notis-Mcconarty Edward, which manages about $207.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,335 shares to 38,339 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accuvest Global accumulated 0.73% or 756 shares. Coe Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 1,609 shares or 3.33% of the stock. Greenleaf Tru reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4,299 shares. Argi Invest Services Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 726 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 26,975 shares. Wallington Asset Limited Liability stated it has 2.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Burke And Herbert National Bank & Trust And has invested 0.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Old Dominion Cap holds 1.29% or 1,930 shares in its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth holds 2,724 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Retirement Planning Group Incorporated stated it has 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 2.39% or 6,841 shares. Ashfield Prtnrs Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 10,985 shares. Conning Inc holds 0.52% or 9,384 shares in its portfolio. Kcm Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.42% or 12,289 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AMZN Likely to Take Ad Market by Storm: FB, GOOGL on Alert! – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Best Stocks for 2019: Amazon Primed for Profits – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Now May Not Be the Time to Buy Alibaba Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, LEN – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Amazon (AMZN) be Rite-Aid’s (RAD) Bandage? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific: Why Q1 Earnings Are Key – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “FreightWaves Forecast: Severe Storms, Flooding, Wildfires Ahead – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trade uncertainty, bad weather hitting rail shipments, Union Pacific CEO says – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific’s First Quarter Profit Climbs Nearly 8 Percent – Benzinga” with publication date: April 18, 2019.