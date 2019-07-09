Cambridge Advisors Has Cut Intel (INTC) Stake By $320,279; 6 Analysts Bullish Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

Among 10 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Constellation Brands had 20 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) earned “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, January 10. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of STZ in report on Thursday, January 10 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, January 10. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, January 11 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $235 target in Thursday, February 21 report. See Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) latest ratings:

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 11.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 6,043 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 9.61%. The Cambridge Advisors Inc holds 46,462 shares with $2.50 million value, down from 52,505 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $214.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.82. About 16.56 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 09/03/2018 – INTEL DECLINES TO COMMENT ON SPECULATION RELATED TO MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS; 19/03/2018 – Shekhar Gupta: Exclusive: China quietly & cleverly finds a new route to S. Doklam, 7 months after India stopped it, writes; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q EPS 93c; 20/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE NEWSER ON RUSSIA HACK FINDINGS: LIVE; 30/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at GSMA Mobile World Congress Shanghai Jun 29; 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – 19-Year-Old Engineer Builds Autonomous Window Cleaner for Commercial Buildings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold Constellation Brands, Inc. shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt holds 0.11% or 64,200 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd reported 4,473 shares. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Int Gru Llp has invested 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership reported 2,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 42,484 shares. Girard Prns Ltd has 0.74% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 22,736 shares. The New Jersey-based Hallmark Capital has invested 0.07% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Burns J W & has 0.47% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 11,100 shares. Conning holds 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 2,015 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Manchester Capital Ltd Co has 36 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kings Point Cap Management reported 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Capital Fund Mgmt holds 0.29% or 200,312 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 216,753 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 207,326 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity. FROMBERG BARRY A also sold $140,171 worth of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) shares.

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company has market cap of $38.34 billion. The firm sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It has a 15.87 P/E ratio. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

The stock increased 1.32% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $200.1. About 1.11M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Pohlad Asset Lc invested 2.04% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 37,887 are owned by Jlb & Assocs. Cadinha Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 115,040 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Everence Mngmt invested in 0.99% or 105,932 shares. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lord Abbett And Comm Limited Liability Corp holds 4.19M shares. Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.53% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 89,761 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mngmt has 1.31% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 31,654 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd holds 3.72 million shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Smithbridge Asset De accumulated 75,625 shares. Raymond James & Associates accumulated 0.3% or 3.68M shares. 118,127 were accumulated by Lipe Dalton. Wellington Shields & Ltd Liability invested in 1.01% or 37,008 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership holds 0% or 1,709 shares in its portfolio. Lakeview Prtn Ltd Liability reported 23,235 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $352,535 activity. Shenoy Navin also sold $33,256 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Monday, January 28.

