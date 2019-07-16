Cambridge Advisors Cut Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding; York Water Co (YORW)’s Sentiment Is 1

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 9.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 2,188 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Cambridge Advisors Inc holds 20,101 shares with $3.36 million value, down from 22,289 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $122.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $172.69. About 1.89M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY

York Water Co (YORW) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.06, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 30 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 30 sold and decreased their positions in York Water Co. The institutional investors in our database now own: 4.76 million shares, up from 4.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding York Water Co in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 26 Increased: 21 New Position: 9.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 13 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 22. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 8. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup maintained the shares of UNP in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. Loop Capital Markets downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $182 target in Tuesday, March 19 report.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Union Pacific’s Intermodal Service Took Hit During Second Quarter – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Trade uncertainty, bad weather hitting rail shipments, Union Pacific CEO says – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Port Of New Orleans Reopens Following Barry – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Will U.S. Rail Volumes Take A Hit From The Proposed U.S. Tariffs On China? – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59B for 19.19 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Kentucky Retirement System invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wesbanco Commercial Bank, West Virginia-based fund reported 32,742 shares. 120,694 were accumulated by Hallmark Cap Mgmt. Moore Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.31% or 60,000 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia stated it has 2.31% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Westport Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.09% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Alley Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.86% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 58,241 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv has 0.11% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,102 shares. Ima Wealth Inc holds 0.05% or 720 shares. Exchange Capital Mgmt holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 13,259 shares. Everett Harris And Communications Ca reported 14,989 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Lp reported 646,342 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Ntv Asset Ltd Liability reported 0.07% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd has 0.13% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 7,707 shares.

Analysts await The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. YORW’s profit will be $3.63M for 31.70 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by The York Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company has market cap of $459.95 million. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and has two reservoirs comprising Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It has a 33.75 P/E ratio. The firm also has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply approximately 366,000 gallons of water per day to its clients in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

More notable recent The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 11% Return On Equity, Is The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Shareholders Booked A 80% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The York Water Company (YORW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Water Asset Management Llc holds 1.7% of its portfolio in The York Water Company for 34,499 shares. Penn Capital Management Co Inc owns 89,567 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc has 0.23% invested in the company for 32,375 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Investment Management Corp. has invested 0.15% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 45,307 shares.

The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.5. About 8,760 shares traded. The York Water Company (YORW) has risen 11.72% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical YORW News: 08/05/2018 – York Water 1Q EPS 20c; 06/03/2018 York Water 4Q Net $3.53M; 06/03/2018 – York Water 4Q EPS 27c; 06/03/2018 – YORK WATER CO QUARTERLY SHR $0.27; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns New York Water’s 2018EE Bonds ‘AA+’ Rating; 30/05/2018 – York Water Company Files for Rate Increase; 15/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Management Efficiency Investigation Report for The York Water Company; 08/05/2018 – York Water Company Reports Three Months Earnings; 20/04/2018 – DJ York Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YORW)