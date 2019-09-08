Cambridge Advisors Cut Its Position in Union Pacific (UNP) by $365,396; United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Raised Its Holding by $551,559

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 208.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 4,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, up from 2,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 2.12M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees Effective Tax Rate in a Range of 23% to 24% for the Remainder of the Yr; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups; 26/04/2018 – UPS – FOR U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT IN 1Q 2018, OPERATING PROFIT INCLUDES HEADWINDS FROM SEVERE WINTER WEATHER OF $85 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Al Expo: Hottest Start-Ups and Innovators across Al & IoT to Arrive at the Al Expo Global in One Week; 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches; 15/05/2018 – Marken Announces Expansion Of Cryogenic Services; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 2,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 20,101 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 22,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $164.6. About 2.06 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ware2Go Launches Suite Of Supply Chain Optimization Tools – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Workhorse Group Prospects Brighten As Production Of Electric Step Vans For UPS Nears – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPS & ChannelAdvisor Simplify Global Shipping And E-Commerce For Small And Medium-Sized Businesses – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Atlanta Braves veteran, UPS exec among 50 ‘most influential Latinos in Georgia’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Limited Liability accumulated 277,271 shares. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 792 shares. Madison Invest Incorporated invested in 192,793 shares or 0.4% of the stock. First Natl Trust Co has 16,652 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Dakota Wealth Mgmt holds 0.21% or 2,600 shares in its portfolio. Dillon Assoc Incorporated owns 47,555 shares. Conning reported 400,595 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited accumulated 8,080 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 5,849 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fiduciary invested in 0.03% or 9,066 shares. Vulcan Value Prtn Ltd accumulated 4.10M shares or 4.21% of the stock. Haverford Fin Svcs accumulated 4,880 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 1.00M shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 341,490 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Citigroup invested in 498,009 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 18,445 shares to 40,136 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 927 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 438,355 are owned by M&T Natl Bank. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation has 0.43% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Dubuque Comml Bank & Tru Com has invested 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Grassi Inv Mngmt holds 1.32% or 53,383 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 10,759 shares. Wills Fincl Grp invested in 17,969 shares or 2.04% of the stock. Washington Tru National Bank holds 0.11% or 4,238 shares in its portfolio. Horan Cap reported 2.02% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Birch Hill Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.36% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 28,676 shares. Edgar Lomax Co Va holds 2.92% or 254,380 shares. Axa holds 0.32% or 495,638 shares. Westpac Banking holds 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 102,762 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 8.84M shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Hamilton Point Investment Advsrs Llc has 5,443 shares. Monetta Financial Services Inc invested in 24,000 shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Railroads See Headwinds Cutting Volumes For Rest Of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Union Pacific and CSX Headed in Different Directions After Earnings – The Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.