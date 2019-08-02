Cambridge Advisors Cut Its Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) as Share Value Rose; Sealed Air New (SEE) Holder Rivulet Capital Boosted Stake by $2.24 Million as Stock Value Declined

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 2,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 20,101 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 22,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $4.94 during the last trading session, reaching $175.01. About 4.28M shares traded or 32.61% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 48,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 4.40 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.71 million, up from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.15. About 1.39M shares traded or 14.92% up from the average. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.46, REV VIEW $4.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0B; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Board Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman; 11/04/2018 – Sealed Air to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 Adjusted EPS View Due to Buybacks; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss/Shr $1.21; 23/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

