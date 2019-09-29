Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership Upped Its Position in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) as Market Value Declined; Cme Group Com Cl A (CME) Shareholder Orleans Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.94 Million

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com Cl A (CME) by 89.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 10,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1,120 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $217,000, down from 11,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $213.89. About 902,081 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 08/05/2018 – CME Group Announces First Trades of New SOFR Futures; 22/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: SURGE 2 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM FUND BUYING, FUTURE’S DISCOUNT TO PRELIMINARY CASH PRICES -TRADE; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin drop tied to CME futures listing, Fed paper shows; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP CONFIRMS NON-BINDING OFFER FROM CME AT £10/SHR; 15/03/2018 – CME Is Said to Consider Bidding for Michael Spencer’s NEX Group; 18/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP MORE THAN 2 PCT ON LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES, FUND SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – NEX: PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP RE POSSIBLE ACQUISITION; 29/03/2018 – CME Group To Acquire NEX Group Plc, Bringing Together Cash, Futures And OTC Marketplaces; 15/03/2018 – CME AND NEX GROUP HAVE HELD PRELIMINARY TALKS ABOUT A POSSIBLE DEAL – BLOOMBERG, CITING

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 19,524 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, up from 16,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $126.32. About 1.12 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28M for 32.61 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $132.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,360 shares to 24,550 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 3,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Communic.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Lc owns 1,344 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Capstone Incorporated owns 0.77% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 24,657 shares. Tradewinds Cap Ltd Com has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 192,902 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 5,428 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 443 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Waddell Reed Financial Inc holds 1.39 million shares. Iron Fincl Lc invested in 14.86% or 96,736 shares. Cypress Grp Incorporated reported 2.41% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Delta Asset Management Ltd Tn stated it has 320 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Magellan Asset Management, Australia-based fund reported 2.15 million shares. Intl Investors reported 13.45 million shares stake. Nadler Fincl Group invested in 0.34% or 6,130 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 2,403 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc Inc stated it has 2.01 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvey Mgmt reported 26,440 shares stake. 1,864 are held by Winfield Incorporated. Moreover, Oppenheimer And Co has 0.11% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 26,665 shares. 29,269 are held by Cibc World Markets. Forbes J M Company Llp holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 17,182 shares. Scout Investments stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). National Pension Serv owns 195,146 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.1% or 249,655 shares in its portfolio. Artisan Prtnrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Sit Inv Incorporated holds 3,310 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 682,059 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 164,048 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 53,900 shares. Ent Fincl Services Corp reported 0% stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).