Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership Trimmed Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Position by $787,000 as Shares Declined; Fastenal Company (FAST) Position Maintained by Bares Capital Management Inc

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 18.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The hedge fund held 4,550 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58 million, down from 5,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $650.9. About 3,577 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL)

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Company (FAST) by 94.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 4.21M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 8.68 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $282.79M, up from 4.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.87. About 1.36 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington holds 0.18% or 92,980 shares in its portfolio. Reik And Lc owns 17,850 shares. Nordea Inv Management invested in 0.22% or 2.98M shares. Guggenheim Ltd Co reported 0.05% stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 238,968 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 162,939 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Qci Asset Inc Ny has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). California-based Route One Inv Limited Partnership has invested 16.23% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Farmers & Merchants Invests Incorporated has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Tdam Usa holds 6,185 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Preferred Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 787 shares. First Hawaiian Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 21,828 shares. Korea Inv Corporation has 112,700 shares. 50,748 are held by Benjamin F Edwards &. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.6% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Instruments Corp. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 96,070 shares to 4.08M shares, valued at $171.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 25,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,601 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Since March 25, 2019, it had 105 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.91 million activity. The insider Horizon Kinetics LLC bought $5,424.