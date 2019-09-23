Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership Position in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Has Upped by $428,400; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Parsons Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 5,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 152,678 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.45 million, down from 158,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $139.18. About 9.79M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 19,524 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, up from 16,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $134.27. About 485,644 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd holds 0.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 817,366 shares. 9,144 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Old National Bank & Trust In invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Perkins Coie Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Next Group has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 585 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 0.03% or 240,923 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 239,810 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Reaves W H & invested 0.24% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 256 were reported by Cornerstone Advsr. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Birinyi Assoc Inc stated it has 0.52% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 256 shares. 98,363 are owned by Aperio Gp Limited Liability Co.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Echo Street Capital Mngmt Ltd Company reported 1.29% stake. Tiger Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 226,540 shares or 12.3% of all its holdings. Sandler Cap Mgmt stated it has 1.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Advisory Grp has invested 0.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 3.4% or 4.72 million shares in its portfolio. Ally Financial Inc holds 40,000 shares. Connors Investor Services owns 69,683 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 3.94% or 2.02 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough has 0.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 45,518 shares. Baskin Svcs reported 4.14% stake. Maverick Cap invested 2.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tompkins Fincl Corp stated it has 107,667 shares. Moreover, Peninsula Asset Mgmt has 1.74% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,361 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company accumulated 2.72 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 3.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $917.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IGV) by 1,990 shares to 5,355 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.