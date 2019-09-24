Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership Increased Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holding by $428,400 as Market Value Declined; As Juniper Networks (JNPR) Share Value Declined, Horrell Capital Management Boosted Its Stake by $390,000

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 155,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.13M, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $24.32. About 3.25 million shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 26C; 04/05/2018 – Company Profile for Juniper Payments; 22/05/2018 – NexusTours remains at the technological forefront at the Juniper SUMMIT 2018; 20/03/2018 – Cyber Threat Alliance Welcomes Juniper Networks as Newest Member; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 23/03/2018 – JUNIPER NETWORKS NAMES MANOJ LEELANIVAS CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – Integration Partners Awarded 2018 Juniper Networks Partner of the Year; 29/03/2018 – DLA: Juniper Cobra 2018; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS 44c Plus or Minus 3 Cents

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 19,524 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, up from 16,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $133.75. About 859,931 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold JNPR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 307.04 million shares or 0.99% less from 310.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset reported 53,784 shares stake. Capstone Invest Advisors Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 14,080 shares. California-based Dodge & Cox has invested 1.04% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership holds 98,685 shares. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) reported 78,085 shares. Franklin Resource holds 0% or 17,229 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 207,946 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr reported 0.03% stake. Renaissance Techs Ltd owns 1.98 million shares. Vanguard Gp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). 66,489 were accumulated by Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co has invested 0.05% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md owns 1.93 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 106,135 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 18,732 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenleaf owns 2,052 shares. Scout Invests has invested 0.28% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Seabridge Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 15,338 shares. Perkins Coie invested in 0% or 13 shares. 4,415 are owned by Veritable Lp. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0% or 96 shares. Moreover, Amer Century Incorporated has 0.24% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Janney Ltd Liability Co holds 0.6% or 72,021 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar has 0.07% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Frontier Invest holds 6.19% or 600,258 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Mgmt Corporation has 0.05% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Ls Investment Advisors Limited Com holds 0.05% or 5,613 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Inc has 15,856 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd holds 0.03% or 2,655 shares in its portfolio. Enterprise Service Corp accumulated 150 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.