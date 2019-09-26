Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership Holds Position in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD); Gramercy Funds Management Holds Position in Vale S A (VALE)

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 19,524 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00M, up from 16,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $125.85. About 66,835 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 52.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 331,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 961,340 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.92 million, up from 629,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 882,548 shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 25/04/2018 – Brazil’s Vale posts weaker-than-expected 1st-qtr profit; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE APPROVES VALE-YARA FERTILIZER DEAL WITHOUT RESTRICTIONS; 15/05/2018 – Closing of Yara acquisition of Vale Cubatão Fertilizantes complex in Brazil; 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q COPPER OUTPUT 93.3K TONS, -13.2% Y/Y; 29/03/2018 – VALE SAYS SECOND INSTALLMENT TO BE PAID IN MARCH BASED ON SECOND HALF 2018 RESULTS; 25/04/2018 – Vale Edges Closer to Debt Goal as High-Grade Push Drives Cash; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NET OPER REV. $8.60B, EST. $8.72B; 11/04/2018 – Brazil antitrust regulator to reassess Yara-Vale fertilizer deal; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q CAPEX $890.0M; 09/05/2018 – Yara acquisition of Vale Cubatão Fertilizantes complex in Brazil approved

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plante Moran Financial Advisors, Michigan-based fund reported 56 shares. Moreover, King Street Ltd Partnership has 1.99% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 222,000 shares. Moreover, Private Advisor Gp Lc has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 3,415 shares. Lmr Partners Llp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Adage Cap Prns Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.41% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 2,348 were reported by Fayez Sarofim And. Texas Permanent School Fund has 32,481 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Waters Parkerson Limited Liability Company has invested 1.28% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability reported 39,069 shares. Ejf Ltd Liability Co invested 0.11% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 1,136 were reported by Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership. Massachusetts Finance Svcs Ma stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Art Advsrs Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 2,900 shares. 6,041 were reported by Evercore Wealth Lc. Energy Opportunities Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 6,188 shares for 2.38% of their portfolio.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $195.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 307,186 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $19.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Technipfmc Plc by 547,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,100 shares, and cut its stake in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS).