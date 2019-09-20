Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership Has Raised Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Position by $428,400 as Valuation Declined; Cape Ann Savings Bank Holding in Lowes Cos (LOW) Has Decreased by $413,300

Cape Ann Savings Bank decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 43.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Ann Savings Bank sold 4,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 5,408 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $545,000, down from 9,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Ann Savings Bank who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $110.96. About 5.52M shares traded or 18.89% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 14/05/2018 – Dodge & Cox Adds GCI Liberty Inc., Exits Lowe’s: 13F; 23/05/2018 – BRIEF-Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake In Lowe’s- WSJ, Citing; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Board Member Richard Dreiling Chairman, Effective July 2; 18/05/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Has Market Value of About $77.7 Billion; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MAIN UNCERTAINTIES ON ECONOMIC OUTLOOK LIE IN THE INTERNATIONAL ARENA; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Inflation to Rise Gradually Over Time; 17/04/2018 – SMS Assist Names Becky Lowe as New Chief Human Resources Officer; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: POSSIBLE AUSTRALIA LENDING STANDARDS MAY TIGHTEN FURTHER; 21/05/2018 – Lowe’s Companies Inc expected to post earnings of $1.22 a share – Earnings Preview

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 19,524 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00M, up from 16,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $134.34. About 1.41M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was made by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. Shares for $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

Cape Ann Savings Bank, which manages about $86.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,027 shares to 14,899 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.04B for 20.40 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 160,154 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com holds 93,653 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Finance has 0.11% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 4,946 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Com Lc has 0.4% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 12,580 shares. Oak Assocs Limited Oh owns 1.28% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 203,555 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank holds 0.32% or 26,435 shares in its portfolio. Welch & Forbes holds 0.06% or 25,018 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Lc stated it has 0.45% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Company owns 4,097 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gam Holdg Ag has 0.04% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 9,949 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corporation has invested 0.22% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Arbor Lc has 0.91% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 28,729 shares. Biondo Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested 1.42% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Greenwood Ltd holds 88,454 shares.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 26,440 were reported by Mackay Shields Limited Com. Td Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.05% or 202,996 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Management reported 6,618 shares stake. Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 72,021 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Missouri-based Stifel Corp has invested 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 95,472 were accumulated by Scout Invests. 15,856 were accumulated by Brinker Cap. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 7,182 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 139,602 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 223,727 shares. Reaves W H And Inc holds 0.24% or 49,155 shares. Raymond James has 384,671 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Zeke Advsr Limited reported 4,332 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Susquehanna International Limited Liability Partnership holds 55,186 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Com reported 0.14% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).