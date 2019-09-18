Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership Has Lowered Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Stake as Share Value Declined; Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Trimmed by $339,150

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 32,967 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.42 million, down from 35,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $138.27. About 16.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 18.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The hedge fund held 4,550 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58M, down from 5,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $10.8 during the last trading session, reaching $655.02. About 9,070 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc, which manages about $218.64 million and $132.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 5,526 shares to 16,343 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) by 6,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,379 shares, and has risen its stake in Timkensteel Corp (Prn).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

