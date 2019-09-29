Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership Has Lowered Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Holding as Market Value Declined; Page Arthur B Has Lifted Its Position in Disney (DIS) by $333,600

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 18.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The hedge fund held 4,550 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58 million, down from 5,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $632.1. About 15,044 shares traded or 7.53% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 12.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 22,083 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08 million, up from 19,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colony Grp Limited Liability accumulated 13,144 shares. 77,500 are held by Pacific Heights Asset Lc. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 780 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 10,932 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com reported 781 shares. 50 are held by Tradewinds Capital Mngmt. California Employees Retirement has 12,824 shares. Sg Lc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Fiera accumulated 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital Limited holds 0.11% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Homrich Berg holds 0.01% or 272 shares in its portfolio. White Elm Cap Ltd Company reported 4.75% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Cambrian Capital Ltd Partnership holds 6.14% or 5,550 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 16,665 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.05% or 1,469 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Texas Pacific Land settles proxy fight and pending litigation – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Texas Pacific Land: The Attractive Economics – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Files Definitive Proxy Statement to Elect Four-Star General Donald G. Cook as Trustee – Business Wire” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Appoints Sameer Parasnis as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer – Business Wire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wins Finance Holdings leads financial gainers, FlexShopper and ATIF Holdings among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 105 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.82 million activity. 36 shares were bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC, worth $30,165 on Monday, April 29.