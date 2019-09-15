Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership Has Lifted Stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) as Market Value Declined; As Gildan Activewear (GIL) Share Value Rose, Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Lifted Stake

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 19,524 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, up from 16,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.90% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $135.43. About 1.89M shares traded or 23.53% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 32,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 417,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.15M, up from 385,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $37.48. About 293,805 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C

Another recent and important Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) news was published by Globenewswire.com which published an article titled: “Gildan Activewear Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity.