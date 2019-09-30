Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership Has Increased Position in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD); As Wix.Com (WIX) Valuation Rose, Holder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.42 Million

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $115.1. About 559,064 shares traded or 10.81% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 19,524 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, up from 16,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $126.32. About 1.12M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valinor LP reported 300,294 shares. First Republic Invest has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Company has 97,004 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Llc invested in 0% or 1,601 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 4,929 shares stake. Ci Invs owns 159,892 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 1,834 were reported by Next Group Incorporated. Moreover, Security National Co has 0.05% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Millennium Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 5,464 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Liability accumulated 3,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 130,116 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management Inc holds 1,442 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ellington Ltd Liability Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 8,000 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested 0.02% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). First Quadrant Lp Ca has 630 shares.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84 million and $144.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 11,720 shares to 29,974 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 27,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Planning holds 1,918 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1,871 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe). Thornburg Mgmt has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Estabrook Capital Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Art Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 46,431 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Company invested in 266,188 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 44,010 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Llc holds 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 250 shares. Hodges Capital reported 1,950 shares stake. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 0.12% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 181,573 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 226,057 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 92,877 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank invested in 0.01% or 101,298 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 222,000 shares.