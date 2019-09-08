Cambrex (Put) (CBM) Stock Rose While Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Decreased by $699,200 Its Holding; Staley Capital Advisers Lifted Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holding by $733,125; Shares Rose

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Cambrex Corp (Put) (CBM) by 29.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 18,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.69% . The institutional investor held 43,100 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 61,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Cambrex Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $60.06. About 457,863 shares traded. Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) has declined 28.61% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CBM News: 19/04/2018 – Cambrex Corporation to Provide Additional Information Regarding its Environmental, Social and Governance Practices; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q EPS 72c; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q Rev $141.1M; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Cambrex Invests in New Continuous Flow Technology at its High Point, NC Facility; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP – 2018 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 15/05/2018 – Cambrex Completes Pilot Plant Expansion at its High Point, NC Facility; 14/05/2018 – Jackson Square Partners Buys New 2.8% Position in Cambrex; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP CBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.90, REV VIEW $535.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB VICOR.ST – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF MANUFACTURING PROCESS TECHNOLOGY AND ADHERENT IMMATERIAL PROPERTY RIGHTS FROM CAMBREX CORPORATION

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 6,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 136,585 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.84 million, up from 130,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $128.91. About 759,873 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 05/03/2018 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN CLOSELY MONITORING TALKS ON NAFTA, TARIFFS; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern: Final Resolution Dismisses Preliminary Report Issued by Investigating Authority of COFECE; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners

