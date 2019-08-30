Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 44 3.49 N/A 2.30 19.05 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 17.06 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cambrex Corporation and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3%

Volatility & Risk

Cambrex Corporation has a beta of 2.35 and its 135.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.7 beta which makes it 170.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cambrex Corporation is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.8. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cambrex Corporation and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Cambrex Corporation has a consensus target price of $57.5, and a -3.44% downside potential. Meanwhile, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $10.67, while its potential upside is 137.11%. The results provided earlier shows that Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Cambrex Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cambrex Corporation and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 80.3%. Insiders held 1% of Cambrex Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation was less bullish than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.