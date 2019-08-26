Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s Financial Results Comparing With PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 43 3.47 N/A 2.30 19.05 PLx Pharma Inc. 6 50.32 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cambrex Corporation and PLx Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cambrex Corporation and PLx Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.35 shows that Cambrex Corporation is 135.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, PLx Pharma Inc.’s 410.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 5.1 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cambrex Corporation and PLx Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cambrex Corporation’s downside potential is -2.82% at a $57.5 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares and 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than PLx Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Cambrex Corporation beats PLx Pharma Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.