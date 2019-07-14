Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

This is a contrast between Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 42 2.71 N/A 2.30 19.05 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cambrex Corporation and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -132.4% -71%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cambrex Corporation is 2 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Neon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Neon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Cambrex Corporation and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cambrex Corporation has a 11.04% upside potential and a consensus price target of $49.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cambrex Corporation and Neon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 70.8% respectively. Insiders owned 1% of Cambrex Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -4.92% -10.69% 13.59% -21.35% 0% 11.33%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation has stronger performance than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Cambrex Corporation beats Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.