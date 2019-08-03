Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 42 2.54 N/A 2.30 19.05 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cambrex Corporation and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cambrex Corporation and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Risk & Volatility

Cambrex Corporation has a beta of 2.35 and its 135.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s beta is 1.59 which is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. which has a 11.6 Current Ratio and a 11.6 Quick Ratio. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Cambrex Corporation and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Cambrex Corporation is $49, with potential upside of 18.33%. Competitively the average price target of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is $20, which is potential 210.08% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Cambrex Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cambrex Corporation and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 90.8%. About 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation had bullish trend while Minerva Neurosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.