Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

This is a contrast between Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 42 2.49 N/A 2.30 19.05 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Cambrex Corporation and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Cambrex Corporation and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.'s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.35 beta means Cambrex Corporation’s volatility is 135.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has a 1.8 beta which is 80.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cambrex Corporation is 2 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.1 while its Quick Ratio is 20.1. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and recommendations for Cambrex Corporation and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Cambrex Corporation is $49, with potential upside of 20.48%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned 1% of Cambrex Corporation shares. Comparatively, 1.14% are Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation was less bullish than Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.