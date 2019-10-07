Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s Financial Results Comparing With ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

This is a contrast between Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 60 1.88 33.37M 2.30 19.05 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 0.00 134.32M -1.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cambrex Corporation and ImmunoGen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cambrex Corporation and ImmunoGen Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 56,027,535.26% 12.1% 6.6% ImmunoGen Inc. 4,750,822,339.33% -582.6% -51.9%

Volatility & Risk

Cambrex Corporation’s 2.35 beta indicates that its volatility is 135.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. ImmunoGen Inc. has a 2.28 beta and it is 128.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, ImmunoGen Inc. which has a 4.7 Current Ratio and a 4.7 Quick Ratio. ImmunoGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cambrex Corporation and ImmunoGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cambrex Corporation’s average price target is $57.5, while its potential downside is -3.57%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares and 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares. Competitively, ImmunoGen Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation had bullish trend while ImmunoGen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors ImmunoGen Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.