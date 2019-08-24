Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s Financial Results Comparing With ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 43 3.47 N/A 2.30 19.05 ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.28 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cambrex Corporation and ImmuCell Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cambrex Corporation and ImmuCell Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

Risk and Volatility

Cambrex Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 135.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.35 beta. ImmuCell Corporation’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cambrex Corporation is 2 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, ImmuCell Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.3. ImmuCell Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Cambrex Corporation and ImmuCell Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Cambrex Corporation’s downside potential is -2.97% at a $57.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares and 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares. Cambrex Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation had bullish trend while ImmuCell Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats ImmuCell Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.