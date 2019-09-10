Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)

Both Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 45 3.51 N/A 2.30 19.05 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cambrex Corporation and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Cambrex Corporation and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cambrex Corporation’s average target price is $57.5, while its potential downside is -4.07%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cambrex Corporation and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 3.72% respectively. About 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 36.42% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation has 16% stronger performance while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.86% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Cambrex Corporation beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.