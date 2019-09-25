Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)

Both Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 46 3.50 N/A 2.30 19.05 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Global Cord Blood Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Cambrex Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Cambrex Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.35 beta means Cambrex Corporation’s volatility is 135.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Global Cord Blood Corporation has a 0.17 beta and it is 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cambrex Corporation are 3 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Global Cord Blood Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Global Cord Blood Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cambrex Corporation and Global Cord Blood Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Cambrex Corporation is $57.5, with potential downside of -3.57%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cambrex Corporation and Global Cord Blood Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 18.2% respectively. Cambrex Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation has 16% stronger performance while Global Cord Blood Corporation has -10.39% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Cambrex Corporation beats Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).