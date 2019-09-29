Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Both Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 60 1.87 33.37M 2.30 19.05 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 5 0.00 13.62M -0.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cambrex Corporation and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cambrex Corporation and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 55,961,764.21% 12.1% 6.6% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 265,409,123.68% -12.2% -11.8%

Risk and Volatility

Cambrex Corporation’s 2.35 beta indicates that its volatility is 135.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 157.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.57 beta.

Liquidity

Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. which has a 36.1 Current Ratio and a 36.1 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Cambrex Corporation and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Cambrex Corporation is $57.5, with potential downside of -3.60%. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $25 average target price and a 414.40% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Cambrex Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares and 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 21.13% are Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation had bullish trend while Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 8 of the 13 factors.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.