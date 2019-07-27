Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Both Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 42 2.69 N/A 2.30 19.05 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cambrex Corporation and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.36 beta means Cambrex Corporation’s volatility is 136.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s 1.31 beta is the reason why it is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cambrex Corporation and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cambrex Corporation’s upside potential is 11.82% at a $49 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.9% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are Cambrex Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 21.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -7.75% 24.27% 39.51% 50.59% -15.79% 22.2%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation has weaker performance than Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.