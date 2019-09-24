Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)

This is a contrast between Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 46 3.49 N/A 2.30 19.05 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 54.25 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7%

Liquidity

Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Entera Bio Ltd. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Entera Bio Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cambrex Corporation and Entera Bio Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Cambrex Corporation is $57.5, with potential downside of -3.52%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares and 14.8% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares. About 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Entera Bio Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Cambrex Corporation beats Entera Bio Ltd.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.