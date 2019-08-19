Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Both Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 43 3.51 N/A 2.30 19.05 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 89 6.40 N/A 3.71 20.20

In table 1 we can see Cambrex Corporation and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Cambrex Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Cambrex Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cambrex Corporation and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.35 beta indicates that Cambrex Corporation is 135.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cambrex Corporation are 3 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.7 and its Quick Ratio is 20.7. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Cambrex Corporation and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cambrex Corporation’s downside potential is -12.06% at a $52.67 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Cambrex Corporation.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.