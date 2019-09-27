Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 60 1.87 33.37M 2.30 19.05 Cortexyme Inc. 25 0.00 11.82M -4.34 0.00

Demonstrates Cambrex Corporation and Cortexyme Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 55,933,623.87% 12.1% 6.6% Cortexyme Inc. 46,886,156.29% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cambrex Corporation is 2 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Cortexyme Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.9 while its Quick Ratio is 15.9. Cortexyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cambrex Corporation and Cortexyme Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cambrex Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -3.51% and an $57.5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cambrex Corporation and Cortexyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 22.4% respectively. Cambrex Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation has stronger performance than Cortexyme Inc.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 11 of the 12 factors Cortexyme Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.