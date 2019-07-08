Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s Financial Results Comparing With CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

This is a contrast between Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 41 2.89 N/A 2.30 19.05 CorMedix Inc. 8 383.77 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cambrex Corporation and CorMedix Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253%

Risk & Volatility

Cambrex Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 136.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.36 beta. Competitively, CorMedix Inc.’s beta is 2.73 which is 173.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, CorMedix Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Cambrex Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cambrex Corporation and CorMedix Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cambrex Corporation has a consensus price target of $49, and a 3.92% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cambrex Corporation and CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 13.8% respectively. Cambrex Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Competitively, 1.3% are CorMedix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97% CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than CorMedix Inc.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats CorMedix Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.