Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 44 3.50 N/A 2.30 19.05 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.24 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cambrex Corporation and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4%

Volatility and Risk

Cambrex Corporation’s 2.35 beta indicates that its volatility is 135.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc on the other hand, has 1.6 beta which makes it 60.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are 3.3 and 3.1 respectively. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Cambrex Corporation and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

Cambrex Corporation’s downside potential is -4.05% at a $57.5 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is $6, which is potential 140.00% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc appears more favorable than Cambrex Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cambrex Corporation and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 53% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation has 16% stronger performance while Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has -10.47% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Cambrex Corporation beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.