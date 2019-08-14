Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 42 3.53 N/A 2.30 19.05 Athersys Inc. 2 19.52 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cambrex Corporation and Athersys Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cambrex Corporation and Athersys Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7%

Risk and Volatility

Cambrex Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 135.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.35 beta. Athersys Inc.’s 76.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cambrex Corporation are 3 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Athersys Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Athersys Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Cambrex Corporation and Athersys Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cambrex Corporation has a consensus price target of $52.67, and a -12.45% downside potential. Competitively the average price target of Athersys Inc. is $7, which is potential 473.77% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Athersys Inc. looks more robust than Cambrex Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cambrex Corporation and Athersys Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 19.9% respectively. About 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.3% are Athersys Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation had bullish trend while Athersys Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats Athersys Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.