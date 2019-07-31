Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)

As Biotechnology companies, Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 42 2.75 N/A 2.30 19.05 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 23.71 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cambrex Corporation and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 110.7% -86.2%

Liquidity

Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.4 Current Ratio and a 5.4 Quick Ratio. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cambrex Corporation and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cambrex Corporation has an average target price of $49, and a 9.25% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cambrex Corporation and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 0.8%. 1% are Cambrex Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.93% -7.21% 5.65% -21.4% 0% -15.24%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation has 15.97% stronger performance while Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -15.24% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Cambrex Corporation beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.