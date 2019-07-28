Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s Financial Results Comparing With argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 42 2.69 N/A 2.30 19.05 argenx SE 126 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cambrex Corporation and argenx SE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Cambrex Corporation and argenx SE Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00

Cambrex Corporation has a consensus price target of $49, and a 11.82% upside potential. On the other hand, argenx SE’s potential upside is 5.61% and its average price target is $150.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Cambrex Corporation seems more appealing than argenx SE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cambrex Corporation and argenx SE are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 55.81% respectively. Cambrex Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97% argenx SE 1.37% -1.08% 10.57% 29.47% 38.31% 31.15%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than argenx SE.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats argenx SE on 7 of the 10 factors.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.