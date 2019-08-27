Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 44 3.47 N/A 2.30 19.05 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cambrex Corporation and Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Cambrex Corporation and Applied Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cambrex Corporation’s consensus price target is $57.5, while its potential downside is -2.84%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cambrex Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation had bullish trend while Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.