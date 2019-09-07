Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)

We will be comparing the differences between Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 45 3.52 N/A 2.30 19.05 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cambrex Corporation and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1%

Liquidity

3 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cambrex Corporation. Its rival Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 36.6 and 36.6 respectively. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Cambrex Corporation and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cambrex Corporation has a consensus target price of $57.5, and a -4.26% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cambrex Corporation and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 16.8%. 1% are Cambrex Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation had bullish trend while Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.