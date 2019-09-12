Cambrex Corporation (CBM) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 45 3.51 N/A 2.30 19.05 Zealand Pharma A/S 20 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cambrex Corporation and Zealand Pharma A/S. Zealand Pharma A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cambrex Corporation. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Cambrex Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cambrex Corporation and Zealand Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Cambrex Corporation and Zealand Pharma A/S’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Cambrex Corporation is $57.5, with potential downside of -3.96%. Competitively the average target price of Zealand Pharma A/S is $30, which is potential 27.99% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Zealand Pharma A/S seems more appealing than Cambrex Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1% of Cambrex Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Zealand Pharma A/S.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.