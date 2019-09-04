Cambrex Corporation (CBM) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Contrasting side by side

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 44 3.49 N/A 2.30 19.05 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cambrex Corporation and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cambrex Corporation. Its rival TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 30.9 and 30.9 respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cambrex Corporation and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Cambrex Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -3.46% and an $57.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is $28, which is potential 65.00% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cambrex Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1% of Cambrex Corporation shares. Competitively, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 14.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation has stronger performance than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.