Cambrex Corporation (CBM) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 42 2.54 N/A 2.30 19.05 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 932 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cambrex Corporation and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cambrex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.3 and has 30.3 Quick Ratio. Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cambrex Corporation and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cambrex Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 18.33% and an $49 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are Cambrex Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation had bullish trend while Stoke Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.